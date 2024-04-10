Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
Stratex International Stock Up 16.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
