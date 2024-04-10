Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.62

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.62 and traded as high as $58.34. Sunoco shares last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 325,523 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

