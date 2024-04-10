TerraClassicUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $226.12 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00066314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005894 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,197,017 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,733,277 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

