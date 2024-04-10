Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.85

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and traded as high as $20.02. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 41,212 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

