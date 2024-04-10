Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TTP traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.90.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

