Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,797 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure comprises 4.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $22,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,359,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 573,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.