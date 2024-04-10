Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 30,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,211. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
