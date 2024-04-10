Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 30,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,211. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 243.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

