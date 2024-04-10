VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 901,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.