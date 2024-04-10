Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 1,211,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

