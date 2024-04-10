Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

