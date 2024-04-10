Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

