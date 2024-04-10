Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOO stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

