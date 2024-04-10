Verge Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Verge has a market cap of $142.93 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,591.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.59 or 0.00874639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00136823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00133104 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

