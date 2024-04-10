Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $12,143.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,678.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.00890422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00137869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00193566 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00134264 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,130,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

