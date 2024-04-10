Vertcoin Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $11,218.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,102.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.04 or 0.00900172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00141109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00192335 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00134106 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,124,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

