Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.31. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 786,530 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 12.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

