Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 445.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
