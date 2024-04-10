Weibo Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Weibo Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Weibo
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 232,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.