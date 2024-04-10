Weibo Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 232,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.