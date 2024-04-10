Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
WIA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,791. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
