Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

WIA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,791. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,145,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 239,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 93,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

