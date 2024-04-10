WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,271.78

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,271.78 ($16.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,323 ($16.74). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($16.64), with a volume of 178,293 shares traded.

WH Smith Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,270.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,207.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 4,833.33%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

