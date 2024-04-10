Zcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.05 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.01 or 0.00038254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $441.06 million and approximately $56.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

