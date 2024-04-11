20,275 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,037. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.