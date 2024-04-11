3,288 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,963,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,232. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.