3,735 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,841,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after buying an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,624. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.35.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

