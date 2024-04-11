3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,323.18

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,323.18 ($29.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($35.69). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,777 ($35.15), with a volume of 1,342,613 shares.

3i Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,559.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,326.70. The firm has a market cap of £27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

