3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.18. 2,965,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,400. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

