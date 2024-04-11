4,105 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

