69,228 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 7.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,567. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

