9,400 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Airbnb makes up 1.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,767 shares of company stock worth $94,092,592. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

