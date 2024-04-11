Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Trading Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.52. 55,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 81,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $656,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,597,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,108,447.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,208.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth $182,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.