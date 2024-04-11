Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.28. 2,956,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

