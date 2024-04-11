AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Shares Up 3.3%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.