Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 334,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 133,164 shares.The stock last traded at $90.93 and had previously closed at $88.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

