Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 94.8% in March

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 1,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,650. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

