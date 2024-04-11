AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Trading 1.4% Higher

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

AMMO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

