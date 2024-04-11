Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.46. 20,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 23,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Travel Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 588,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,398 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

