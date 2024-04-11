ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $46.93 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013590 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,323.32 or 1.00069712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07041076 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,697,594.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

