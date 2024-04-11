Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Stock Price Up 32%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) shares rose 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 109,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 23,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Auddia Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.