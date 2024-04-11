BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Shares Up 7.3%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 58 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.
About BAWAG Group
BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BAWAG Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.