Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $255.37 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.85 or 0.04996463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00065650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00022122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003623 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,123,892 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,743,892 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

