Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 231,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.