Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $270.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,743. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average of $281.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

