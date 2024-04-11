Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,064. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

