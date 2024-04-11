Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BMN opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $25.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $32,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
