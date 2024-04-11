Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMN opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $25.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $32,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

