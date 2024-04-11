BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
