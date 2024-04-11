BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
