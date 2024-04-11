BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.