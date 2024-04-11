BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT opened at $16.69 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,707,789.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,252,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,553 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

