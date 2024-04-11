BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BLW opened at $13.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

