Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

