BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group owned 0.67% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 78.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 88,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,520. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

